Ucraina, Di Maio sente Kuleba “Avanti con i negoziati”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il ministro degli Esteri Luigi Di Maio ha avuto un nuovo colloquio con l’omologo ucraino Dmytro Kuleba. “Ho sentito il collega Kuleba. Ho ribadito il sostegno dell’Italia al popolo ucraino. La prosecuzione dei negoziati tra le parti e una tregua umanitaria che ci porti alla pace sono le priorità. Massimo sforzo per mettere la parola fine alla guerra e ritrovare la stabilità”, ha scritto Di Maio su Twitter.
(ITALPRESS).

