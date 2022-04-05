fbpx
Ucraina, Di Maio “Espulsi 30 diplomatici russi”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Il segretario generale del ministero degli Esteri, ambasciatore Ettore Sequi, ha convocato questa mattina alla Farnesina l’ambasciatore della Federazione Russa in Italia Sergey Razov, per notificargli la decisione del governo italiano di espellere 30 diplomatici russi in servizio presso l’ambasciata, in quanto persone non grate”. Così il ministro degli Esteri, Luigi Di Mao, in una dichiarazione alla stampa. “Questa misura, assunta in accordo con altri partner europei e atlantici, si è resa necessaria per ragioni legate alla nostra sicurezza nazionale e nel contesto della situazione di crisi conseguente alla ingiustificata aggressione all’Ucraina da parte della Federazione Russa”, ha aggiunto il ministro.
(ITALPRESS).

