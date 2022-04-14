fbpx
Ucraina, Curcio “In Italia oltre 92 mila profughi”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “La situazione al momento sembra un pò attenuarsi nei numeri. Siamo stati al confine Polonia-Ucraina, in questo momento la situazione sembra rallentare, e anche in un centro di accoglienza a Varsavia i numeri sono scesi. La situazione sembra migliore rispetto alle settimane passate”. Lo dice il capo della Protezione Civile, Fabrizio Curcio, in collegamento da Varsavia con Tg2 Post, in merito ai profughi ucraini.
“In Italia a oggi abbiamo più di 92 mila profughi, 50 per cento donne, 40 per cento bambini e 10 per cento uomini sopra i sessant’anni”, aggiunge.
(ITALPRESS).

(Photo credit: agenziafotogramma.it)

