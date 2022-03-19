fbpx
type here...

Ucraina, Conte “Putin in parlamento? Una sciocchezza”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Ospitare Putin in Parlamento? La classifichiamo a sciocchezza”. Così Giuseppe Conte, presidente del M5S, intervistato da Sky TG 24 a proposito della posizione del Parlamento sul conflitto in Ucraina. “Abbiamo 230 parlamentari, ci può essere qualche varietà di accento – sottolinea – ma in questo momento apprezzo chi sta in silenzio e rispetta il lavoro dei colleghi e delle colleghe”. Quindi a proposito degli aiuti militari ha aggiunto “credo che Draghi abbia chiarito, non siamo nelle condizioni per poterci avventurare in un incremento della spesa militare”. Così Giuseppe Conte, presidente del M5S, intervistato da Sky TG 24. “La prospettiva primaria da discutere è il progetto di difesa comune europea”, sottolineando inoltre che “la priorità resta l’emergenza energetica”.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Pio Monte, a passi veloci per il sogno PNRR da 66 milioni di euro | #pnrrischia

Ida Trofa | Si comunica l'ammissione alla fase concertativa della proposta progettuale del Vs. Comune, acquisita al protocollo generale...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud