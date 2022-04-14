fbpx
Ucraina, Conte “Costringere Putin al negoziato”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “In questo momento tutti gli attori devono lavorare verso il medesimo obiettivo: aiuti all’Ucraina, reazione forte e unitaria di condanna verso Putin. La posizione del M5S non è equivoca, noi invitiamo tutti a una pressione, bisogna costringere Putin a un negoziato dove ci sia cessazione delle ostilità, il ritiro delle truppe e il riconoscimento del principio dell’autodeterminazione dell’Ucraina”. Lo ha detto il presidente del M5S, Giuseppe Conte, a L’Aria che tira su La7. “Putin deve capire che il suo disegno neo-imperialista non solo rischia di isolarlo politicamente, ma rischia di accelerare processi che storicamente non erano così urgenti. Da qui l’adesione alla Nato anche di Paesi scandinavi”, ha aggiunto.
(ITALPRESS).

(Photo credit: agenziafotogramma.it)

