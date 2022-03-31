fbpx
Ucraina, Bonetti “Lavoriamo per sbloccare le adozioni ferme per guerra”

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Stiamo cercando di far ricongiungere i bambini ucraini per i quali erano quasi ultimate le procedure di adozione internazionale con le loro famiglie italiane. Naturalmente nel pieno rispetto della Convenzione dell’Aja e delle autorità di Kiev e degli accordi in essere con il governo ucraino. Per i bambini abbinati a coppie italiane e che oggi si trovano in zona di guerra potrebbe esserci l’affido familiare, istituto che nel nostro Paese è disciplinato dallo Stato, a quelli che poi diventeranno i loro genitori». Lo dice, in un’intervista a Repubblica, Elena Bonetti, ministra per la Famiglia e le Pari opportunità e presidente della Cai, Commissione adozioni internazionali. «La nostra proposta alle autorità ucraine – aggiunge – è che, nei casi in cui ci sia già stato un abbinamento con il bambino, talora anche l’incontro, si possa procedere con l’affido familiare. Per completare poi l’iter adottivo non appena sarà possibile. E’ un modo per tutelare minori oggi in zone a rischio».
(ITALPRESS).

