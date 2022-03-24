fbpx
Ucraina, Biden “Nato e Ue mai più unite di oggi”

BRUXELLES (BELGIO) (ITALPRESS) – “Il nostro obiettivo era avere assoluta unità su tre obiettivi: assistenza militare e umanitaria all’Ucraina; sanzioni per piegare l’economia di Putin e punire le sue azioni; fortificare il fianco orientale dei nostri alleati Nato. Abbiamo raggiunto tutti e tre gli obiettivi. Putin scommetteva sulla spaccatura della Nato e dell’Europa, ma la Nato e l’Europa non sono mai state più unite di oggi. Putin sta ottenendo il contrario di quello che voleva”. Lo ha detto il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Joe Biden, parlando con i giornalisti a Bruxelles dopo i vertici della Nato e del G7, e prima di partecipare al Consiglio Ue.
“Gli Usa si impegnano a fornire 2 miliardi di dollari di materiali militari all’Ucraina, e oltre 1 miliardo di dollari in assistenza umanitaria – ha proseguito Biden -. Noi accoglieremo 100 mila profughi ucraini negli Usa”.
