Ucraina, Biden: “Faremo pagare un alto prezzo a Putin”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Atrocità di una guerra assurda, siamo molto determinati a far pagare un alto e caro prezzo a Putin, stiamo cercando di azzoppare l’economia della Russia con le nostre sanzioni. In gioco qui ci sono i principi degli Stati Uniti: la libertà, l’autodeterminazione dei popoli e assicurarsi che l’Ucraina non sarà mai conquistata da Putin”. Così Joe Biden, presidente USA, in un intervento al Congresso Usa. “Abbiamo fornito carri, forze anticarro, forze antiaeree, forze navali – aggiunge – e veicoli ad alta mobilità e sistemi radar, satelliti, droni, capacità analitiche e questo ha aiutato molto l’Ucraina. Sabato la mia amministrazione ha autorizzato altri 200 milioni di dollari per far arrivare questi aiuti e adesso utilizzo la mia autorità presidenziale per attivare un sistema di sicurezza aggiuntivo: altri 800 milioni di dollari per fornire aiuti per un totale di aiuti per 1 miliardo di dollari soltanto questa settimana. Ringrazio il congresso per aver allocato questi fondi. Questo nuovo pacchetto assicurerà un’assistenza senza precedenti all’Ucraina”.
(ITALPRESS).

