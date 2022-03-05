fbpx
Ucraina, Bennett a Mosca per incontrare Putin

Redazione Web
MOSCA (RUSSIA) (ITALPRESS) – Il premier israeliano Naftali Bennett ha raggiunto Mosca per discutere con il presidente russo Vladimir Putin del conflitto in Ucraina. Lo riportano i media israeliani che citano fonti del Cremlino.
