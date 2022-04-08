fbpx
Ucraina, accolti in Italia 87.225 profughi

GENOVA (ITALPRESS) – Sono 87.225 i profughi ucraini accolti finora dall’Italia. Lo comunicano fonti del ministero dell’Interno durante la visita della ministra Luciana Lamorgese a Genova. “Dobbiamo dire grazie alla comunità ucraina, che è una delle maggiori in Europa – ha commentato Lamorgese -. Parliamo di 6-7mila persone inserite nel nostro sistema di accoglienza, il carico maggiore è stato preso da parenti e amici di coloro che sono fuggiti dalla guerra”.
