Uccide figlio di 7 anni, arrestato 40enne nel Varesotto

VARESE (ITALPRESS) – Ha ucciso il figlio di 7 anni colpendolo con un coltello alla gola e ha tentato di uccidere anche la ex moglie. E’ accaduto ieri sera a Morazzone, in provincia di Varese. L’uomo, un 40enne, ha nascosto il corpo del piccolo nell’armadio, poi ha raggiunto la casa dei genitori della moglie, e l’ha aggredita per poi scappare. L’ex moglie è stata ricoverata al pronto soccorso di Varese, ma non sarebbe in pericolo di vita. L’uomo è stato arrestato dai carabinieri. Indaga la procura della Repubblica di Varese
(ITALPRESS).

