Tubo rotto, traffico in tilt tra Casamicciola e Ischia

Redazione Web
Filo chilometriche tra Casamicciola e Ischia a causa, sembra, di un guasto ad un tubo dell’acqua all’altezza di “Grifo”. Il traffico è bloccato. Difficoltà anche per il passaggio di alcune autoambulanze

