lunedì, Ottobre 27, 2025
Trump “Putin dovrebbe far cessare la guerra, non testare missili”

di Italpress
TOKYO (GIAPPONE) (ITALPRESS) – Vladimir Putin “dovrebbe far cessare la guerra, una guerra che doveva durare una settimana e che invece è ormai al suo quarto anno, anzichè testare missili”. Lo ha detto il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, parlando con i giornalisti sull’Air Force One durante il suo viaggio in Asia. Trump fa riferimento all’annuncio di Putin, secondo cui Mosca ha testato con successo il suo missile da crociera a propulsione nucleare Burevestnik e che lavorerà per schierare l’arma. “Sanno che abbiamo un sottomarino nucleare, il più grande del mondo, proprio al largo delle loro coste”, ha detto Trump. “Testiamo missili in continuazione. E tra l’altro, non credo che sia appropriato che Putin lo dica”, ha aggiunto.

– foto Ipa Agency –
(ITALPRESS).

Stock images by Depositphotos

