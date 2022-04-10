fbpx
Trionfo Ferrari, Leclerc domina in Australia

MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA) (ITALPRESS) – Charles Leclerc vince il Gran Premio d’Australia di Formula 1 e allunga in testa al Mondiale. Il pilota monegasco della Ferrari domina la gara dopo essere scattato dalla pole position e approfitta del secondo ritiro stagionale di Max Verstappen, costretto a fermarsi al 39° giro mentre era secondo per un problema alla power unit. Con Leclerc (che si prende anche il punto addizionale del giro veloce), sul podio dunque l’altra Red Bull di Sergio Perez e la Mercedes di George Russell, che precede il compagno di squadra Lewis Hamilton e le due McLaren di Lando Norris e Daniel Ricciardo. Settimo posto per l’Alpine di Esteban Ocon, l’Alfa Romeo di Valtteri Bottas, l’Alpha Tauri di Pierre Gasly e la Williams di Alexander Albon a completare la top-10.
Era invece uscito al secondo giro Carlos Sainz, arenatosi nella ghiaia dopo una brutta partenza che l’aveva fatto scivolare in quattordicesima posizione.
