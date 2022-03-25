fbpx
Tragedia a Forio! Infarto, muore nel bar

Redazione Web
Un giovane, F.I., è stato colto da un infarto fulminante in un bar del centro di Forio. Una tragedia che è difficile da accettare e capire. Sul posto di Carabinieri e i sanitari.

I medici del 118 hanno provato a rianimarlo per diverso tempo, purtroppo, però, il destino era scritto così.

