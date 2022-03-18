fbpx
type here...

Traffico in titl, maxi ingorgo al Cretaio…

Redazione Web
Must Read

La rottura del tubo al Castiglione e le lunghe file hanno costretto l’utilizzo di Via Cretaio. Una strada stretta che, ben presto, si è intasata.

Una signora, purtroppo, non è riuscita a fare manovra e a liberare la carreggiata e da 40 minuti è tutto fermo!

Un vero venerdì da dimenticare…

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

La famiglia cerca Vincenzo Costa. Chi ha notizie contatti il 3397895570

Vincenzo Costa, da questa mattina, non dà notizie di se. Ha uno scooter SH bianco e indossava un pantalone...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud