Tom Cruise torna al cinema dal 25 maggio con ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Arriva il 25 maggio al cinema “Top Gun: Maverick”. Il Tenente Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), tra i migliori aviatori della Marina, dopo più di trent’anni di servizio è ancora nell’unico posto in cui vorrebbe essere. Evita la promozione che non gli permetterebbe più di volare, e si spinge ancora una volta oltre i limiti, collaudando coraggiosamente nuovi aerei. Chiamato ad addestrare una squadra speciale di allievi dell’accademia Top Gun per una missione segreta, Maverick incontrerà il Tenente Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), nome di battaglia “Rooster”, figlio del suo vecchio compagno di volo Nick Bradshaw “Goose”. Alle prese con un futuro incerto e con i fantasmi del suo passato, Maverick dovrà affrontare le sue paure più profonde per portare a termine una missione difficilissima, che richiederà grande sacrificio da parte di tutti coloro che sceglieranno di parteciparvi.
(ITALPRESS).

