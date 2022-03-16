fbpx
Sofia Goggia vince la Coppa del mondo di Discesa

Redazione Web
COURCHEVEL (FRANCIA) (ITALPRESS) – Sofia Goggia conquista ufficialmente la coppa di specialità femminile nella discesa di Courchevel-Meribel, valevole per la Coppa del Mondo di sci alpino 2021/2022. La bergamasca è arrivata al traguardo in terza posizione (momentanea) davanti a Corinne Suter, la principale rivale per il titolo: non essendo arrivata tra le prime tre, la svizzera si è tolta dai giochi aritmeticamente con 3 decimi di ritardo sull’azzurra. Per Goggia si tratta della terza ‘coppettà in carriera dopo quelle del 2018 e del 2021.
(ITALPRESS).

