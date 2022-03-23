fbpx
type here...

Si ritira dal tennis la numero 1 Wta Ashleigh Barty

Redazione Web
Must Read
MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA) (ITALPRESS) – Annuncio a sorpresa nel mondo del tennis: con un video pubblicato sul suo account Instagram, la numero uno del ranking Wta Ashleigh Barty ha deciso di ritirarsi a soli 25 anni. “So, in fondo al mio cuore, che è la cosa giusta da fare”, confessa in un’intervista a Casey Dellacqua, sua ex compagna di doppio. Assente a Indian Wells e Miami, la Barty ha dunque giocato il suo ultimo match nella finale vinta agli Australian Open, terzo Slam della carriera dopo Roland Garros e Wimbledon. “Non ho la spinta a livello fisico ed emotivo e tutto ciò che serve per eccellere ai livelli più alti. Sono esausta, fisicamente non ho più niente da dare – spiega l’australiana – C’era solo una piccola parte di me che non era del tutto felice, soddisfatta. Poi sono arrivati gli Australian Open e per me è il modo più perfetto, alla mia maniera, di celebrare l’incredibile viaggio che è stata la mia carriera nel tennis”. E ora? “Voglio inseguire altri sogni che non implicano necessariamente il viaggiare per il mondo”, aggiunge la Barty, da 114 settimane al vertice della classifica mondiale.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

E’ finita la corsa. Ecco gli autovelox, la prefettura dice sì

IL DOCUMENTO INTEGRALE CON LE PRESCRIZIONI COMUNE PER COMUNE. SVOLTA NELLA VIABILITA' DELL'ISOLA

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud