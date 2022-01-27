fbpx
Shoah, Draghi “Ricordare è un impegno per il presente e fonda il futuro”

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Oggi ricordiamo l’orrore dell’antisemitismo e rinnoviamo il nostro impegno collettivo a contrastare ogni tentativo di cancellare la memoria. Ricordare è impegno per il presente, fondazione per il futuro”. Lo afferma il premier Mario Draghi, in occasione del Giorno della Memoria.
(ITALPRESS).

