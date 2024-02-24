fbpx
sabato, Febbraio 24, 2024
type here...
IN EVIDENZAserie dSPORTISCHIA CALCIO

Serie D. Ischia Calcio. Alessandro Bigi: “Qui per fare una grande Ischia”

Gli ultimi articoli

Pino Taglialatela presenta il nuovo presidente dell’Ischia Calcio. E annuncia: “La prossima settimana un nuovo ingresso in società. Un imprenditore importante per fare della mia lucida follia una solida realtà per il futuro dell’Ischia”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

IL DISPARI QUOTIDIANO Iscr. Trib. NA. al n. 19 del 21.04.2015 Editoriale Ischia srl - Via Michele Mazzella, 202 80077 Ischia (Na) Direttore responsabile: Gaetano Di Meglio

Subscribe