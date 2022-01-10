fbpx
Scuola, Bianchi “Giusto riaprire subito”

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Aveva senso aprire subito la scuola. Non si può giustificare che tutto sia aperto e l’unico spazio chiuso rimane la scuola, che è sicura”. Lo ha detto il ministro dell’Istruzione, Patrizio Bianchi, ai microfoni di Rainews24.
“La chiave è vaccinare i nostri ragazzi”, ha sottolineato Bianchi, che sull’aerazione delle aule ha chiarito come “il governo abbia messo a disposizione delle scuole i fondi, poi nella loro autonomia possono decidere su cosa investire”.
