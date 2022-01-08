fbpx
Sara Hector vince il gigante di Kranjska Gora, Bassino terza

KRANJSKA GORA (SLOVENIA) (ITALPRESS) – Sara Hector si aggiudica lo slalom gigante di Kranjska Gora, valevole per la Coppa del Mondo femminile di sci alpino 2021/2022. La svedese fa segnare il miglior tempo complessivo in 2’15″79, che vale vittoria e leadership nella classifica di specialità. Secondo posto per la francese Tessa Worley, che paga 96 centesimi di ritardo, mentre sul terzo gradino del podio sale Marta Bassino, a 1″32 dalla vincitrice. L’altra azzurra rimasta in gara, Elena Curtoni, chiude invece al 26esimo posto, staccata di 4″42. Non una grande giornata per Mikaela Shiffrin, che si ferma al settimo posto e cede il pettorale giallo.
(ITALPRESS).

