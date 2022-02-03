Sanremo, per la seconda serata 11,3 milioni di telespettatori

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Sono stati 11 milioni 320 mila spettatori con uno share del 55,8 per cento gli spettatori che hanno visto su Rai1 la seconda serata del Festival di Sanremo 2022. La prima parte ha avuto 13 milioni 572 mila spettatori, con uno share del 55,3 per cento, la seconda parte 7 milioni 307 mila spettatori, con uno share del 57,4 per cento. (ITALPRESS).
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.