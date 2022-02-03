fbpx
Sanremo, per la seconda serata 11,3 milioni di telespettatori

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Sono stati 11 milioni 320 mila spettatori con uno share del 55,8 per cento gli spettatori che hanno visto su Rai1 la seconda serata del Festival di Sanremo 2022.
La prima parte ha avuto 13 milioni 572 mila spettatori, con uno share del 55,3 per cento, la seconda parte 7 milioni 307 mila spettatori, con uno share del 57,4 per cento.
(ITALPRESS).

