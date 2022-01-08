fbpx
Salvini “Sul nucleare basta con i No ideologici”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Tutte le associazioni di imprenditori e commercianti chiedono di intervenire sul caro energia e sollecitano il tavolo proposto dalla Lega: è necessario fare in fretta per tagliare le bollette di famiglie e imprese. E nel medio-lungo periodo, l’Italia non si può permettere i no ideologici. Ringraziamo il ministro Cingolani per le sue posizioni, a partire dal nucleare di ultima generazione, ma ora è necessario essere conseguenti”. Lo dice il leader della Lega Matteo Salvini, facendo riferimento a Confindustria nazionale e Confindustria Alto Adriatico, che hanno sollecitato interventi urgenti sul caro energia.
