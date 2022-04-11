fbpx
Salvini “E’ importante non aumentare le tasse”

GENOVA (ITALPRESS) – “In un momento come questo l’importante è che non aumentino le tasse, sulla casa, sui risparmi, sugli affitti. L’ultima delle cose utili da fare adesso è aumentare le tasse”. Così Matteo Salvini, leader della Lega, durante un incontro con sostenitori e candidati a Genova a sostegno di Marco Bucci. “Noi siamo entrati in un governo per tagliare le tasse, spero che tutti siano d’accordo che aumentare le tasse, specie sulla casa in un momento come questo sarebbe fuori luogo”, ha aggiunto Salvini.
