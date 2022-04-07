fbpx
Salvini “Difendere gli italiani significa non tassarli”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Tra guerra, covid, caro benzina e caro bollette l’ultima cosa che serve agli italiani è un aumento di tasse. Siamo entrati nel governo per portare il Paese fuori dalla pandemia e per utilizzare correttamente i fondi europei, e sono convinto che i provvedimenti che ipotizzano nuove tasse su case o risparmi siano fuori luogo”. Così il leader della Lega Matteo Salvini che aggiunge: “Voglio pensare che quello in Commissione sia stato solo un incidente di percorso. Ne parleremo con il Presidente Draghi e con il Presidente Mattarella. Difendere e proteggere gli italiani significa anche non tassarli”.
(ITALPRESS).

