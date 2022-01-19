fbpx
Salario minimo, Orlando “Strumento che integra la contrattazione”

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Il salario minimo è uno strumento che integra la contrattazione”. Così Andrea Orlando, Ministro del Lavoro e delle Politiche sociali, intervenuto a Radio anch’io su Rai Radio 1. “I diritti dei lavoratori sono complessi. Non si tratta di approvare il salario minimo ma di combinarlo con elementi che non destrutturino la contrattazione”, ha aggiunto il Ministro Orlando.
