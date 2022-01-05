fbpx
type here...

Ruggeri, arriva il nuovo brano “La rivoluzione”

Redazione Web
Must Read
MILANO (ITALPRESS) – Fresco vincitore del Premio Tenco per la prolifica carriera artistica, a distanza di un anno dall’ultimo singolo “L’America (Canzone per Chico Forti)”, Enrico Ruggeri torna con il nuovo brano “La rivoluzione” (Anyway Music) in radio e in digitale da venerdì 7 gennaio.
“La Rivoluzione” anticipa l’omonimo album di inediti, in uscita nel 2022, sul quale Ruggeri sta lavorando da ormai due anni.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Sogno Unesco. Ischia fa sul serio… Inizia il percorso per la candidatura con la Fondazione Links

Iniziativa. Il progetto del sindaco Enzo Ferrandino va avanti. L’Amministrazione si è affidata alla Fondazione Links, specializzata nel candidare siti italiani. In questi giorni sono iniziati i sopralluoghi e gli incontri per decidere se avviare la fase preliminare di una possibile candidatura. Ma il cammino da percorrere è lungo e complesso

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud