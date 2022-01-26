fbpx
Ritroviamo Stella e Teddy

Redazione Extra
Smarriti due cani in zona Crateca, località Fango da ieri alle ore 13:00.La setter si chiama Stella, il piccolo bianco si chiama Teddy. Se qualcuno li avvistasse può chiamare al numero 3478815628.

