Renzi “La maggioranza reggerà fino al 2023”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “La credibilità di Draghi è il valore aggiunto dell’Italia in questa fase. Tutti ormai riconoscono che abbiamo fatto bene a mandare a casa Conte. Quel passaggio della campanella è stato una benedizione per l’Italia, lo dice anche chi non mi ama. E la maggioranza reggerà fino al 2023”. Lo dice il leader di Iv Matteo Renzi, intervistato dal Corriere della Sera. “Draghi può ancora fare tutto, ora lasciamolo lavorare” aggiunge. Sulla riforma fiscale sottolinea che “la destra ha dubbi sul catasto, ma sta trovando un’intesa con Draghi”. “Sulla giustizia noi pensiamo che la riforma sia inutile. Non dannosa come lo era quella di Bonafede: semplicemente inutile. E dunque ci asteniamo. Non vedo drammi, ma solo serietà da parte nostra”, aggiunge. “Se ci fosse stata la fiducia – prosegue – avremmo votato a favore, in nome di un superiore interesse politico”.
(ITALPRESS).

(Photo credit: agenziafotogramma.it)

