Quirinale, vertice Letta-Conte-Speranza “Nessun diritto di prelazione”

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Aperti al confronto. Nessuno può vantare un diritto di prelazione. Tutti abbiamo il dovere della responsabilità”. Lo affermano su twitter il segretario del Pd, Enrico Letta e i leader di M5S e Leu, Giuseppe Conte e Roberto Speranza, al termine dell’incontro.
