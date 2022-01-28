fbpx
type here...

Quirinale, Tajani “Oggi il centrodestra unito voterà Casellati”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Oggi il centrodestra unito voterà per Elisabetta Casellati, Presidente del Senato e seconda carica dello Stato. Una donna ma soprattutto una figura istituzionale di alto profilo”. Lo scrive su Twitter Antonio Tajani, Coordinatore nazionale di Forza Italia.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

1190 giorni di noi e Schilardi. Il cratere di Ischia saluta il Commissario

Il nostro terremoto affidato al commissario del Centro Italia, Giovanni Legnini

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud