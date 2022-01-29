fbpx
Quirinale, Salvini: “Lavoriamo per superare i veti”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Continuiamo a lavorare per superare i veti”. Lo ha detto il leader della Lega, Matteo Salvini, arrivando a Montecitorio.
“Mi piacerebbe se il Parlamento eleggesse una donna”, ha sottolineato Salvini, aggiungendo: “Ho una mia idea, ma nessuno è autosufficiente. Ho fatto 15 proposte, ora mi taccio. Ho almeno tre nomi da portare”.
(ITALPRESS).

