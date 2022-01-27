fbpx
Quirinale, Salvini “Confido che domani ci sarà il presidente”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Continuo a essere fiducioso e ottimista per natura, confido che domani ci sarà il presidente della Repubblica. Il mio obiettivo è tenere unito il centrodestra e la maggioranza di Governo”. Lo ha detto il leader della Lega, Matteo Salvini, parlando con i cronisti fuori da Montecitorio.
(ITALPRESS).

