Quirinale, Salvini “Centrodestra compatto nel sostegno a Berlusconi”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Centrodestra compatto e convinto nel sostegno a Berlusconi, non si accettano veti ideologici da parte della sinistra. Spero che nessun segretario e nessun partito si sottraggano al confronto ed alla responsabilità”. Lo dice il leader della Lega Matteo Salvini.
(ITALPRESS).

