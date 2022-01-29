fbpx
Quirinale, fumata nera alla settima votazione, Mattarella a quota 387

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Settima fumata nera per l’elezione del presidente della Repubblica. Il capo dello Stato Sergio Mattarella raggiunge 387 voti, a seguire Carlo Nordio con 65 e Nino Di Matteo a 39. Nessuno ha raggiunto il quorum di 505.
Le schede bianche sono state 60, le nulle 4 e i voti dispersi 9. I presenti in tutto sono stati 976, gli astenuti 380.
(ITALPRESS).

