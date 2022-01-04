fbpx
Quirinale, Fico convoca il Parlamento il 24 gennaio alle 15

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il Presidente della Camera dei deputati, Roberto Fico, sentito il Presidente del Senato della Repubblica, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, ha convocato il Parlamento in seduta comune, con la partecipazione dei delegati regionali, lunedì 24 gennaio, alle ore 15, per l’elezione del Presidente della Repubblica.
L’avviso di convocazione verrà pubblicato nella Gazzetta ufficiale di oggi.
(ITALPRESS).

