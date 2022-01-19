fbpx
Quirinale, Conte “Non poniamo veti su Draghi”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Non poniamo assolutamente dei veti. Noi guardiamo soltanto all’interesse del Paese e facciamo valutazioni nell’interesse del Paese e dei cittadini italiani. In questo momento, lo abbiamo già detto, va garantita una continuità dell’azione di governo. Quindi nessun veto, noi non poniamo veti”. Così il presidente del M5S, Giuseppe Conte, ai microfoni del Tg3, sulla possibilità che da parte del Movimento ci sia un veto al nome del premier Draghi per il Quirinale.
(ITALPRESS).

