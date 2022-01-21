fbpx
Puglia e Sardegna passano in zona gialla, altre 4 regioni in arancione

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il ministro della Salute, Roberto Speranza, alla luce dei dati del monitoraggio settimanale, ha firmato una nuova ordinanza che prevede il passaggio di Puglia e Sardegna in giallo e di Abruzzo, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Piemonte e Sicilia in arancione.
