Proroga dell’allerta meteo: tutte le scuole dell’isola chiuse

Redazione Web
In seguito alla proroga dell’Allerta meteo arancione, i sindaci dell’isola hanno disposto la chiusura delle scuole di ogni ordine e grado. A breve saranno sottoscritte le singole ordinanze

