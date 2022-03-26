fbpx
Prima pole position per Perez al Gp di Arabia Saudita

JEDDAH (ARABIA SAUDITA) (ITALPRESS) – Sergio Perez ottiene la pole position del Gran Premio dell’Arabia Saudita di Formula 1, la prima in carriera. Un lampo del messicano della Red Bull nega la gioia di una doppietta Ferrari in prima fila, precedendo di 25 millesimi Charles Leclerc, che quindi scatterà secondo davanti al compagno di squadra di Carlos Sainz. Poi l’altra Red Bull del campione del mondo in carica Max Verstappen per chiudere la seconda fila, mentre George Russell è sesto con la sua Mercedes. Era stato clamorosamente eliminato nel Q1, invece, Lewis Hamilton mentre nel Q2 grande spavento per l’incidente a muro di Mick Schumacher (Haas), fortunatamente senza conseguenze per il pilota tedesco.
(ITALPRESS).

