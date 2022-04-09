fbpx
Pole position di Martin al Gp delle Americhe

Redazione Web
AUSTIN (STATI UNITI) (ITALPRESS) – Jorge Martin ottiene la pole position nel Gran Premio delle Americhe di MotoGP. Lo spagnolo ferma il cronometro in 2’02″039 e lancia la Ducati, che piazza cinque moto nelle prime cinque posizioni. Beffato per soli 3 millesimi Jack Miller, a completare la prima fila l’altra Ducati ufficiale di ‘Peccò Bagnaia. A seguire Johann Zarco e l’altro italiano Enea Bastianini, poi la Yamaha del campione del mondo in carica Fabio Quartararo. Completano la top-10 le due Suzuki di Rins e Mir, davanti alle Honda di Marc Marquez e Nakagami.
