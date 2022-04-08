fbpx
type here...

Pnrr, Lamorgese “Le risorse non finiscano in mani sbagliate”

Redazione Web
Must Read
GENOVA (ITALPRESS) – “Le risorse del Pnrr saranno tante, c’è bisogno davvero di un grande controllo, che le risorse non vadano a finire nelle mani sbagliate”. Lo ha detto la ministra dell’Interno Luciana Lamorgese in occasione della firma dei protocolli di legalità per la nuova diga foranea di Genova e i lavori nell’area portuale di Sestri Ponente. “Un protocollo – ha proseguito Lamorgese – che potrebbe essere un modello da portare anche su altre realtà territoriali”. “C’è la necessità di contrastare quelle che sono le attività non soltanto della criminalità organizzata, ma anche quelle che sono attività corruttive che in occasioni come queste si presentano regolarmente. Genova rappresenta in questo un modello se pensiamo al ponte Morandi, alle opere fatte in deroga che hanno consentito tutti i controlli necessari”, ha aggiunto la ministra.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Casamicciola, in marcia per la pace. Istituzioni e cittadini per dire “no” alla guerra

Ida Trofa | “L’Italia ripudia la guerra come strumento di offesa alla libertà di altri popoli“ è stato questa la...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud