fbpx
type here...

Plusvalenze, chiesti 12 mesi di inibizione per Agnelli

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Sedici mesi e dieci giorni di inibizione per Fabio Paratici, dodici mesi per Andrea Agnelli. Queste le richieste della Procura federale della Figc, che riguardano le operazioni di mercato della Juventus, nel processo sulle plusvalenze fittizie iniziato questa mattina a Roma presso il Tribunale federale. La procura guidata da Giuseppe Chinè ha chiesto anche una multa al club bianconero da 800 mila euro. Mano pesante anche sul Napoli: chiesti 11 mesi e 5 giorni di inibizione per il presidente De Laurentiis, con ammenda per la società. Sono 11 le società coinvolte nel processo: 5 di Serie A (Juve, Napoli, Samp, Empoli e Genoa), 2 di Serie B (Pisa e Parma), più Pro Vercelli e Pescara e le non più affiliate Chievo e Novara. Nei prossimi giorni parola alle difese, con il dibattimento che proseguirà fino a venerdì secondo un calendario stilato dal presidente del Tribunale, Carlo Sica.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

118 ed ASL in codice rosso. Mancano medici, sanitari e mezzi sanitari per gli interventi

SOS Ambulanze. 118 ed ASL in codice rosso. Mancano medici, sanitari e mezzi sanitari per gli interventiLa situazione è...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud