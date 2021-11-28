fbpx
Per l’Economist Giorgia Meloni “può diventare la prima donna Premier”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Nel numero speciale “The World Ahead 2022” dell’Economist Giorgia Meloni viene inserita tra le personalità da tenere sott’occhio nel 2022. Per il settimanale britannico, che fa un profilo sulla leader di Fratelli d’Italia “può diventare la prima Premier donna in Italia”.
