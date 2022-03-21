fbpx
Patuanelli “Costi Energia non sopportabili, serve debito comune Ue”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Credo che come l’Ue ha saputo affrontare in modo comune il problema della pandemia attraverso il Next Generation Eu, ovvero debito comune europeo, allo stesso modo oggi il vero tema è il costo dell’energia e credo che anche questa volta debba e prevalere il senso comune e debba essere messa a disposiIone un’altra tranche di debito comune europeo”. Lo ha detto il ministro delle Politiche Agricole, Stefano Patuanelli, a RTL 102.5. “Nell’agricoltura il costo delle materie prime non è più sopportabile, le imprese da sole non possono farcela”, ha aggiunto.
(ITALPRESS).

