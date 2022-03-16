fbpx
Papa prega per i bambini ucraini “Vittime della superbia degli adulti”

CITTA’ DEL VATICANO (ITALPRESS) – “Pensiamo a tanti bambini e bambine, ragazze e ragazzi che sono in guerra, che oggi in Ucraina stanno soffrendo. Sono come noi, come voi, 6, 7, 10, 14 anni. Voi avete davanti un futuro, la sicurezza sociale di crescere in una società di pace. Invece questi piccoli devono fuggire dalle bombe. Stanno soffrendo, con il freddo che fa lì. Ognuno di noi pensi a questi bambini e ragazzi che oggi stanno soffrendo, a tremila chilometri da qui”. Lo ha detto Papa Francesco parlando agli studenti della scuola “La Zolla” di Milano nella basilica vaticana, nel giorno dell’udienza generale. Il pontefice ha pregato per i bambini e i ragazzi “che stanno vivendo sotto le bombe, che vedono questa guerra terribile, che non hanno da mangiare, che devono fuggire lasciando tutto a casa”. Per il Papa “sono le vittime della superbia di noi adulti”.
