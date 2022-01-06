fbpx
Papa “I Magi sfidano le logiche di potere”

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “I Magi sfidano Erode. Ci insegnano che abbiamo bisogno di una fede coraggiosa, che non abbia paura di sfidare le logiche oscure del potere e diventi seme di giustizia e fraternità in società dove, ancora oggi, tanti Erode seminano morte e fanno strage di poveri e di innocenti, nell’indifferenza di molti”. Lo ha detto Papa Francesco, nell’omelia della messa dell’Epifania, sottolineando che la “fede non è un’armatura che ingessa ma un viaggio affascinante”. I magi insegnano che occorre “ascoltare le domande del cuore, della coscienza”, ha aggiunto il Pontefice.
(ITALPRESS).

