fbpx
type here...

Papa Francesco per Via Crucis al Colosseo

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Sono circa 10 mila i fedeli accorsi per la Via Crucis presieduta da Papa Francesco al Colosseo. E’ quanto si apprende da fonti del Vaticano.
Il Pontefice presiede il rito, come di consueto, dalla terrazza del colle Palatino. Era da due anni che, a causa della pandemia, questo evento non veniva celebrato accanto al monumento simbolo della cristianità a Roma.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

EAV A PASQUA: ISCHIA A META’, PROCIDA AL DOPPIO

Ugo De Rosa | Solo una settimana fa, giorno più giorno meno, avevo portato in evidenza quanto sia discriminante...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud